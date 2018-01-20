Army Chief confirms deaths for 10 terrorists

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentences 10 hardcore terrorists on Friday, according to statement issued by the ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the 10 terrorists were awarded death sentences by military courts.

The convicts were involved in terrorists activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Armed Forces of Pakistan, the statement added.

The terrorists were involved in killings of 41 personnel and injuring 33 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Besides the 10 awarded death sentences, another 3 convicts were awarded imprisonment for varying periods by military courts.

Particulars of the 10 convicts are as follows:

Sami ur Rahman & Azeem Khan Rahman son of Gul Habib and Khan son of Shaiber, were both members of a proscribed organization and were involved in attacking LEAs and armed forces of Pakistan, resulting in the death of Major Muhammad Ihsan, 9 soldiers as well as 2 police officials and injuring 13 others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Arshad Bilal and Anwar Ali Bilal son of Khadim Khan and Ali son of Fazal Ghaffar, were also members of proscribed a organization. They were involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 9 soldiers and injured 9 others. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat. They were found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Muhammad Aleem and Fazal Aleem Both sons of Abdul Rasheed. The convicts were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 4 soldiers. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys High School, Nangolai, Swat. The convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Rasool Muhammed Muhammed son of Ahmed Jan, was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking LEAs and armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of 4 soldiers. The convict also abetted other terrorists in slaughtering of civilian Said Raheem as well as Assistant Sub Inspector Irshad Ali, Head Constable Sarwar Ali Khan and Head Constable Sher Ahmed. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Sohail Ahmed Ahmed son of Usman Ali, was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking LEAs of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 3 civilians, Sub Inspector Mustafa Khan, a constable of police and injuries to 4 others. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.

Naimat Ullah Son of Ahmed, the convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 2 soldiers and injuries to 4 others. He was also found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. Rahmat Ali

Ali son of Noor Said, was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.—INP