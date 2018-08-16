Army chief confirms death sentences of 15 terrorists

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to 15 ‘hardcore terrorists’, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism and were involved in attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions, and killing civilians.

Overall, the terrorists were involved in the killing of 45 people, including four civilians and 41 security personnel, and injuring 103 others.

