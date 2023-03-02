Army chief, CJCSC call on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed the security situation.

During the meeting at PM House in Islamabad, the premier and the top general shared views on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and other national matters.

Earlier today, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza also met Prime Minister and the two reviewed the overall security situation in the country.

Pakistan is facing several plights including the resurgence of terrorism while forces continue to arrest militants and their facilitators

In the country’s southwestern region Balochistan, more than 3,000 operations were conducted, in which security forces arrested 112 terrorists and killed 40 others. Nearly 2,000 operations were conducted in KP in which around 100 terrorists were killed and hundreds were arrested.