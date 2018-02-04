Army Chief attends joint funeral prayer of 11 martyrs

PESHAWAR : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday attended the joint funeral prayer of 11 soldiers who lost their lives in Swat attack on Saturday.

Media cell of Pakistan military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the Army Chief, Khyber Pakhuntkhwa (KP) Governor and Peshawar Corps Commander among other military and civil personalities.

Dunya News learnt that the Army Chief inquired on health of the wounded in Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

On the other hand, a case was lodged in Kabal Tehsil of Swat after a terror blast in sports area of a military unit claimed lives of 11 personnel and wounded others.

Orignally published by NNI