Army Chief Asim visits Headquarters Engineers Division

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Headquarters Engineers Division, Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by Pak Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during Turkey and Syria Earthquake.

During his visit, Gen Asim Munir interacted with the rescue team members and commended their professionalism and commendable work done during rescue efforts in the earthquake.

He emphasized the importance of our enduring strategic relations with quake-hit regions and the need to assist, particularly in times of crisis.

Pakistan Army’s search and rescue team was among the first to depart Turkey after catastrophic earthquakes that killed over 50,000 and damaged millions of homes. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and other officials coordinated an action plan under which several planes departed to quake-hit regions.