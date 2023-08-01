RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir invited foreign investors to explore untouched treasures in Pakistan.

Addressing Pakistan Mineral Summit in the federal capital, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials, Asim Munir said it is our social responsibility to contribute to the national economy.

COAS said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been formed in collaboration with all stakeholders. He said the establishment brings all stakeholders to a common platform, besides formulating new principles for easy business for both local and foreign investors.

Gen Asim all stakeholders are doing their best to walk on the path of peace and prosperity, calling it the key to stability.

Quoting the Holy Quran, COAS said Allah helps those who help themselves. On this occasion, he thanked foreign investors from different nations, including Riyadh, for their participation in the summit.

Pakistan Minerals Summit was underway in Islamabad to explore and capitalize on the vast potential of the mining and minerals industry in the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, heads of different international and national companies associated with the mining and mineral industry, diplomats, and other high-level authorities attended the inaugural session.

Summit with the theme ‘Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ woos international investors, mining industry experts, corporate leaders, and government stakeholders to create a roadmap for tapping into the tremendous mineral riches the country offers today.