Army Chief Asim Munir vows to prosecute May 9 attackers under Army Act as per Constitution

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir vowed to prosecute those who attacked civil military installations under the Army Act as per the constitution, the military media said Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said the top genera; made these remarks during his visit to Lahore. Gen Asim laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Officials briefed COAS on events of May 9 as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation attacked and vandalized by politically-motivated rioters.

Addressing Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, Army Chief said the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan.

He clearly maintained that any effort to create a wedge between armed forces and the people is not tolerable and condonable under any circumstances, adding that Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda.

COAS however maintained that all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation. InshAllah!

During his visit to the metropolis, Army Chief visited the Services Hospital and enquired about DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi who sustained injuries in the May 9 incident.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by the Lahore Corps Commander.