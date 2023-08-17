RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir said those behind Jaranwala vandalism will be brought to justice.

Addressing participants of the annual internship program at General Headquarters, the top general termed the Jaranwala incident sad and unbearable, clearing such elements have no place in our society.

There is no scope for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior against minorities, ISPR quoted COAS in press release, as Gen Asim called all citizens equal to each other regardless of religion, gender, caste or creed.

Gen Asim maintained that no person will be allowed to take the law into their hands and people guilty of such crimes will be brought to justice.

During his address at Army headquarters, COAS highlighted the role of youth in national development, calling youth future of Pakistan who can play a great role in peace, development, and prosperity.

He also slammed the efforts of the enemy forces to spread anarchy and unrest in Pakistan.

Gen Asim also commended young internees for successfully completing the programme.

Top leaders of Pakistani society representatives condemned vandalism at churches in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad as charged mob went on the rampage over alleged blasphemy allegations.