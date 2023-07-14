RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Army Chief paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

COAS also visited the injured soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the provincial capital, and acknowledged their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns about the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan, and expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

Inter Services Public Relations – #ISPR General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited #Quetta Garrison today where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in #Zhob.

The COAS Paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the… pic.twitter.com/I7M3kZyNRr — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) July 14, 2023

The press release further mentioned that involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan, military said.

Pakistan Army maintained that operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Asim was received by Commander Quetta Corps.