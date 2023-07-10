RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan has to progress and that no power in the world can stop the country from its journey on the road to progress.

National Seminar on Agriculture and food security was held at Jinnah Convention center Islamabad on Monday and was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, and other top officials.

Speaking at the event, Gen Asim said he and other members including the PM gathered here to make Pakistan green again as Allah almighty has blessed the country with various resources.

Calling Pakistan, a home of talented individuals, COAS stressed the need for all-out contribution to its development and assured the nation that as an organization for the economic development of Pakistan, they will make cooperation for the completion of this phase with complete dedication.

Quoting Holy Quran, COAS told people that they do not despair of the mercy of Allah SWT because only nonbelievers despair of Allah’s mercy. He said there are only two situations for Muslims. In the first condition, the believer remains patient when he met trouble, and in the second condition, as he gets happiness, he thanks Allah SWT. Gen Asim further mentioned that for Muslims, despair is disbelief.