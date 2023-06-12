Army Chief Asim Munir meets PM Shehbaz to discuss national security issues

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Media reports suggest that during the meeting, the overall security situation of the region was discussed while the professional matters of the Pakistan Army also came under consideration.

Gen Asim Munir also briefed the premier about professional matters while COAS also gave a briefing on the prevailing security situation at the borders.

As media reported about the meeting of the country’s top civil, and military leaders, Prime Minister House or the military’s media affairs wing have not shared any updates.

The meeting however raised eyebrows as it comes at a time when civil and armed forces leadership decided to take stern measures against attackers who stormed sensitive installations last month.