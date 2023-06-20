ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Asim Munir assured the federal government Pakistan Army will provide all-out support to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

He made these remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The huddle unveiled an elaborated ‘Economic Revival Plan’ in the wake of economic hardships being confronted by the country, an official statement issued by the PM Office said.

The COAS said the army will support to complement the government’s efforts for Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and reclaiming the country’s rightful stature among the comity of nations, the communique quoted the army chief as saying.

پاکستان کی معاشی بحالی کا قومی پلان تیار غیرملکی سرمایہ کاری کے راستے میں رکاوٹیں دور کرنے کے سپیشل انوسٹمنٹ فسیلیٹیشن کونسل (ایس آئی ایف سی) قائم کر دی گئی وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت کونسل کے پہلے اجلاس میں چیف آف آرمی سٹاف، وزراء اعلی، وفاقی وصوبائی وزراء، اعلی سرکاری… pic.twitter.com/GWZfXZrzCW — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 20, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his government inherited an economy that was on the brink of collapse. With bold and difficult decisions, it is now being steered towards growth and development, he said.

PM Shehbaz said the government has decided to adopt a holistic/whole-of-government approach which fosters partnerships within the federal and provincial governments for effective implementation and execution,” the premier was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The investors would be given primacy and fast-track approvals, through a well-coordinated approach, he added.

We can transform the destiny of Pakistan and its people. It would, however, not happen without hard work and staying the course on the path of progress and development, he added.

To fast-track the development of projects, the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been undertaken to act as a ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach, according to the official statement.

The setup will shorten hitherto for cumbersome and lengthy business processes through a cooperative and collaborative ‘whole of the government approach’ with the representation of all stakeholders.

It is aimed at creating horizontal-vertical synergy between federation and provinces; facilitating timely decision-making; avoiding duplication of effort; and ensuring swift project implementation.