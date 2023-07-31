RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng discussed enhancing military and defense ties between the two countries, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS interacted with visiting dignitary and two sides shared views on matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

Gen Asim and Mr Lifeng further reaffirmed desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields, the statement said.

Chinese Vice Premier arrives in Pakistan for a three-day visit, and he attended Decade of CPEC ceremony as the chief guest as two sides marked the 10th anniversary of flag project.

The visiting dignitary discussed CPEC project, as the project had become an important driver for regional economic growth. In meeting with country’s top officials, he shared strategy for future ventures. Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan, the second-highest civil award, on Mr Lifeng during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad.

For the unvsersed, Pakistan and China maintained strong military ties for many decades, and two sides developed comprehensive strategic partnership, and Beijing is one of Islamabad’s main suppliers of military equipment and technology.

The collaboration of two sides includes joint military exercises, defense cooperation, and training programs.