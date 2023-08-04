RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan for bringing the title to the South Asian nation that once ruled the sport after 37 years.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general congratulated the young champion for his outstanding achievement in bringing honour to Pakistan.

Showering praises on Squash prodigy, COAS said Talents like Hamza Khan make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has.

Army Chief said the Armed forces will continue to support the young talent and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.

General Asim emphasized said Pakistani youth is the future and with focus, dedication, and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Hamza Khan and awarded him a cheque of Rs1 million for his acknowledgment. Hamza Khan appreciated the prime minister as well as the cooperation he received from the Paki-stan Squash Federation.

The premier also interacted with Hamza’s parents in the Pashtu language, and congratulated Hamza Khan for winning the World Junior Squash Championship held recently in Australia.