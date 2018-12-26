Army Chief acknowledges Christian community’s contributions to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi to take part in the Christmas celebrations, a statement from the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

General Bajwa wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan. He acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for its progress, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

He also appreciated the role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by the Christian community across the country.

