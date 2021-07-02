Army can meet any challenge with people’s support: COAS

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said a well-equipped, trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people could surmount any challenge.

He, while addressing the National Defence Univer-sity’s (NDU) participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) — 21, emphasised that the forces that wished to undermine the unbreakable bond between armed forces and the nation were bound to fail, according to an ISPR news release.

The army chief dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions,” the COAS said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to the Afghan peace process, he said spoilers of peace in Afghani-stan risk regional instability.

Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of the Kashmir issue in line with the relevant United Na-tions resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, he underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.

He termed professionalism, competence and devotion to duty as hallmark of Pakistan Army and em-phasised on realistic and futuristic training for main-taining perpetual operational readiness.