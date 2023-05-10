Army called in Punjab as PTI gears up for protests seeking Imran Khan’s release

ISLAMABAD – Punjab, government has called armed forces to maintain law and order situation in the province in the wake of violent protests after the shock arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, it emerged9 on Wednesday.

The Home Department of the country’s most populated region forwarded a request to the Sharif-led government seeking deployment of the Pakistan Army in the province to maintain order under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Following the arrest of the country’s populist leader, activists hit arteries in several cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. Charged workers flocked to main roads and blocked all traffic after the arrest of Imran Khan.

The angry protestors run riots, burned tyres, and damaged infrastructure that cost millions to the national exchequer.

PTI activists pelted stones and hurled sticks at cops’ vehicles, resulting in broken windows of several vehicles while passengers faced severe difficulties as workers expressed solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, viral clips showed protesters attacking military installations, torching the residence of the corps commander, entering Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in garrison city.