  3. Army Burns College student gets 4.87GPA

Army Burns College student gets 4.87GPA

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The students of Army Burn Hall College for Boys, Abbottabad, have demonstrated a remarkable performance by achieving overall 4.87 GPA Higher Secondary School Certificate examination announced by the Federal Education Board. Brigadier Wajid Qayum Paracha, Principal of the college said.
In a press release, issued here Wednesday, he said that this year 145 intermediate students appeared in Part-II examination and the success rate remained 100 percent. Moreover, out of 145 students, 104 achieved A-1 and A Grades which formed the record highest GPA in the college’s history, press release said.

