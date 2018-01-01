Army beats govt-run tuition centre students

Keller (Shopian)

The army on Saturday allegedly beat students of a government-run winter tuition centre at Keller higher secondary school after vehicles of army came under mild stone-pelting near the school.

One of the teachers of the school, wishing anonymity, told Kashmir Reader, “At about 11am, when we were only three teachers in the school, the army entered our classrooms while we were conducting classes. They beat 13 students and snatched their identity cards as well as of the three teachers, including me,” he said.

He added, “Despite telling the troopers that none of the students in our class had gone outside in the past 30 minutes, they started beating a student claiming that he hurled stones on them. When we protested, saying the army had no jurisdiction to enter classrooms without permission, they started beating other students as well.”

Another teacher from the school, who was present there when the army allegedly entered, said that the troopers ruthlessly beat one of the students, whom they identified as Gowhar Ahmad, resident of Chowan village of Keller belt. —KR