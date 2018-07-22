Army asks Supreme Court to probe, take action on IHC judge’s allegations

RAWALPINDI : The Pakistan Army asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to “take action” against a Islamabad High Court justice for his “serious allegations” against the “judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency”.

In a press release, the Inter Services Public Relations stated: “An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has leveled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.

In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly”

In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.

Share on: WhatsApp