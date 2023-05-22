Pakistan Army took massive strides towards winning the 34th National Games after dominating the shooting competition and adding medals in football and boxing events as well.

Challenged closely by WAPDA, Army opened up a significant gap thanks to 17 Golds, 14 Silvers and 5 Bronze medals in the shooting event.

The shooting event was followed by Army’s stunning 4-3 victory in the women’s football final over WAPDA. Trailing 3-1 at one point, the eventual champions stormed back with three unanswered goals to stun their rivals and add another medal to their team’s overall tally.

In the men’s event, Pakistan Police defeated Pakistan Air Force in the final with Baluchistan earning Bronze with a win over Pakistan Army in a string of unexpected results.

The boxing event belonged to the defending champions as well, with Army taking 8 Golds, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals in men’s events and winning 5 Golds in the women’s bracket.

Army now leads the 34th National Games medal tally with 50 Golds and 105 medals overall as they continue to lead the field.

There is still time for their challengers to catch up but with limited events left, it will be hard to see any other department usurp the defending champions in Quetta.