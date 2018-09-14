Arms recovered from car, accused held

BANNU : A cache of arms was recovered from a car. The police impounded the car and arrested the accused here on Friday.

A police team headed by SHO Zafarullah Marwat during checking of vehicles stopped a suspected car bearing registration No EF-900 in jurisdiction of Domel police station in Bannu.

During search, arms including 17 repeaters of 12 bore, 11 pistols of 9MM and 30 pistols of 30 bore and 11500 rounds of different bores were recovered.

The police impounded the car with recovered weapons, arrested the accused and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.