Arms for peace

As the time passed by, Pakistan has emerged as an important manufacturer and supplier of the defence arms and equipment. The country has recently organized the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) in Karachi. It has regularly been arranging the strategically significant events in order to portray the Asian region as one of the largest markets for defence products. Further, the main purpose of IDEAS was to seek the international alliances to meet the needs of the armed forces, and growing requirements of the regional defence forces. Besides, the governments allocate a good amount of resources in order to modernize and upgrade the armed forces. However, the country desires to use the latest arms for peaceful purposes. The country has always prioritized the maintenance of minimum credible deterrence. Obviously, it signifies the concerns for peace and not for war or conflict. Therefore, we hope and pray that the nation may keep succeeding in its strong defence.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

