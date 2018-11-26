Arms, ammunition recovered, two held in Peshawar

Peshawar

The police recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition from a godown and arrested two culprits here in the provincial capital on Monday.

The police on a tip-off regarding presence of weapons raided a godown in Peshawar.

During operation a cache of arms including 278 guns, 27 pistols, 12 imported pistols and over 5000 rounds of different bores were recovered.

The police also arrested two culprits including Shah Khalid and his cohort during the raid.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, ammunition and after registering a case against the detainees have started investigation.—INP

