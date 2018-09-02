Arms, ammunition recovered at Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a UK bound passenger after recovery of arms and ammunition at new Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger identified Awais Akhtar leaving from Birmingham through Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-791, a 30 bore pistol and 12 bullets were recovered.

The ASF personnel offloaded and arrested the accused. The recovered arms, ammunition were confiscated and the detainee was being interrogated.—INP

