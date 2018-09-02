The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a UK bound passenger after recovery of arms and ammunition at new Islamabad Airport on Saturday.
ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger identified Awais Akhtar leaving from Birmingham through Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-791, a 30 bore pistol and 12 bullets were recovered.
The ASF personnel offloaded and arrested the accused. The recovered arms, ammunition were confiscated and the detainee was being interrogated.—INP
Arms, ammunition recovered at Airport
