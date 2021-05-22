Armeena Khan awarded for her selfless services in UK

Armeena Khan, the Bin Roye actor, took to Twitter to reveal that she had received a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service from the Mayor of Burnley, United Kingdom.

Burnley’s mayor, British-Pakistani Wajid Khan, presented her with the prize. Wajid was elected to the House of Lords earlier this year and is the opposition’s youngest member. He still holds the record for being the youngest mayor ever installed.

She expressed her gratitude to Lord Khan and Lady Anam Khan in her announcement, saying, “so humbled to receive this.”

Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today.

Her husband, Fesl Khan, a British-Pakistani businessman, accompanied her. While it is uncertain for what public service she earned the award, the pair has been instrumental in supporting the Palestinian cause in the United Kingdom.

In Manchester, they recently organized and witnessed a Palestine vigil.

In addition, they formed Us Together the UK in collaboration with others. They aim to champion Palestinian interests, organize events around the UK, and teach citizens on the subject under this umbrella.

We congratulate Armeena on this accomplishment. Her commitment to social issues is truly admirable and deserves to be praised.

