‘Armed men’ force KWSB officials to supply water to cantonment areas, says KWSB chief

Staff Reporter

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Sheikh on Monday alleged that “certain state departments” force the KWSB officials to supply extra water to “cantonment areas by taking the staff hostage at gunpoint”.

During a hearing of the Supreme Court-mandated water commission headed by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Sheikh said, “The hydrant at Shah Faisal Colony is shut down in order to supply extra water to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base”.He claimed that the pumping station at Karsaz is operated in a similar manner.

The KWSB MD told the water commission that on Sunday a few armed men, reportedly belonging to a state department, forced the KWSB staff to shut down the Shah Faisal Colony hydrant. His claim was seconded by pumping station’s in charge Khalid Farooqi, who said that the armed men “shut down the hydrant, cursed and beat him”.

Farooqi also claimed that he was kidnapped by the armed men who “took him on a drive” and later released him.