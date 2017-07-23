Armed men break into house of PTI Senator Shibli Faraz

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz was robbed of important documents, tax returns and father Ahmed Faraz’s letters when armed persons broke into his house last night. The hostile elements caused damage inside his home and searched for crucial documents and records. The PTI leader called a press conference later on and claimed that he was targeted in an attempt to take political revenge.

The son of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz, said the house located in Sector F7, was vacant and the documents were shifted there from his office. He said that only documents were stolen and no other precious items were taken from there. Shibli Faraz alleged common thieves have nothing to do with the papers, and insisted that the break-in was an attempt to malign him and his party. —NNI