Armed men attempt to intercept former Sindh governor’s vehicle

Staff Repeater

Armed men allegedly followed and intercepted former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair’s vehicle late Tuesday in Karachi.

According to the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, his car was followed by a white-coloured vehicle carrying three passengers.

Speaking to reporters outside his Defence Housing Authority residence, Zubair said he was traveling with his wife when the unidentified men intercepted his car in Phase VI.

The former governor said he sped away when one of the three men stepped out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Responding to Zubair’s call for an immediate investigation, law enforcement agencies have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

