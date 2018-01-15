Armed forces honoured at the SuperSport Park

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

In 2016, Misbah-ul-Haq, the Pakistani captain then, did push-ups after hundred at Lord’s and his team took off as a unique way to celebrate the victory and the team salutes were aimed at the army.

On Saturday the South African military band played the national anthems as the two teams had lined up at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It’s a SuperSport Park tradition to honour the armed forces on the first day of every Test. The tradition began in 2016 when the New Zealand team came in South Africa, informs Nyiko Minyuku, the Executive and Events Manager at the ground.

Speaking exclusively, she said, “the idea started in 2016 and it is our national pride and glory to honor the army forces in appreciation of their services to the country”.

“I don’t know why or should this practice be adopted at the other venues but it would be nice to have as national pleasure…to start with this SuperSport Park was first…”.

Later, Lucy Davey, the Brand and Communications Officer, speaking exclusively, said, “the South African National Defence Force combined band consists of the SA ARMY BAND Limpopo, the SA AIRFORCE BAND and the SA MILITARY HEALTH SERVICE band”.

“The arena lining was done by 200 uniform members representing four services of the SANDF”.

“Two aircraft flew over the field during the national anthems were two Gripen fighters from Airforce Base Makhado in Limpopo”, she concluded.