Armed forces brought stability in country: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Special Service Group (SSG) on Wednesday, where he lauded the services of the armed forces.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief said that the armed forces have brought stability by defeating all inimical forces. “We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant offrs & sldrs since creation of Pakistan“, the DG ISPR quoted the army chief as saying