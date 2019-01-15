Armed forces alert to defend country’s borders: Shehryar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Monday said Pakistan was in safe hands as its valiant armed forces including Frontier Corps (FC) were vigilant and alert to defend the country’s borders.

Addressing the jawans and participants of the 26th batch passing out parade of Frontier Corps here at Warsak on Monday the Minister said we have to prove the world that Pakistan was playing frontline role in war against terror by offering countless sacrifices in shape of human and economic losses.

Shehryar said I salute to the mothers who offered the lives of their beloved sons in war against terror adding the forces who laid down their lives in this war also deserved salute from all of us.

“I am confident that FC will keep discharging its obligations with the same zeal and spirit” he said and added “our patriotic forces will not hesitate from offering any kind of sacrifice at borders and internal fronts”. The Minster said masses’ support was also of prime importance in taking forward this mission and passion and with the grace of Allah Almighty country’s armed forces were fully capable of coping with any external or internal challenges.

He said no one can dare shed a malicious eye at our country. He said we are all on same page and whenever it comes to the interest of the nation, all Pakistanis regardless to their caste and creed showed their willingness to offer every kind of sacrifice for the cause of the nation. He said in Naya Pakistan each citizen would have due respect and dignity and objectives of those trying to disunite us will meet its fatal end. Pakistan wants friendly relations with all its neighboring countries and opening of Kartarpur Border with India was an ample example of our endeavors towards this end.

He said that Pakistan offered all possible assistance to Afghan refugees who had been living here since long as we know how to give respect to others. The Minister added that our nation has been bestowed with God-gifted qualities and stressed upon the jawans of FC to perform to the best of their abilities to prove the world that we are the people of our words and commitment.

Share on: WhatsApp