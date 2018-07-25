Armed clash, road mishap leave 17 dead

Peshawar

At least ten people were killed including six of a same family and seven injured in an armed bloody clash between rival groups and road accident in Peshawar and Mansehra districts on Tuesday, police said.

The bloody armed clash occurred in suburban Surizai village of Peshawar district after two rival groups exchange fire over a row erupted following a quarrel between the children in the jurisdiction of Inqilab Police Station. A minor kid was also among the six dead.

Police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the dead to hospital for autopsy and started investigation. No arrest was yet made in the incident.

In another incident four people died and three others sustained injuries when a jeep they were travelling in fell in a deep ravine at Seran valley in Mansehra.

The ill-fated family was on its way Islamabad to collect Hajj documents when they met the fatal road accident in Saran valley.

In another incident four people were killed and one other was injured when their car hit a roadside tree after its tyre burst on Thatta Road near Gayara Wali Pulli in Jehanian in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Eye-witnesses said the tyre of the speedy vehicle burst following which the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree, killing four persons on the spot, private news channels reported.

One person was also wounded in the accident. Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital. Three persons including two women were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Midh Ranjha police precincts on Tuesday. Police sources said that an Islamabad-bounded collided with a mini truck (Mazda) near Ghous Muhammad Wala on the Motorway. As a result three persons including Niaz Ali, his daughter Anum and another woman Salma Bibi died on-the-spot, while six others including Abbas, Riaz, Anwar, Gulzar, etc., were injured. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital. Police have registered a case.—APP

