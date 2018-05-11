ARL wins platinum award at 13th EFP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) won “Platinum Award” the highest in the overall category of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) “Best Practices Award for Occupational Safety & Health 2017”. The awards were announced in an august ceremony held here. Ceremony was attended by a large number of representatives of business forums, government officials and executives of the participating companies.

It is pertinent to mention that ARL is committed to comply with all applicable Health, Safety, Environment & Quality laws and regulations. The award is yet another acknowledgement of the company’s commitment towards promoting a safety-first culture in line with the global best practices. ARL ensures that every employee or contractor works under the safest possible conditions. It is our firm belief that every effort must be made to avoid accidents, injury to people, damage to property and the environment.