Staff Reporter

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) being a Social Responsible organization arranged a Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with Attock Hospital Limited (AHL) and Armed Forces Institute of Transfusion (AFIT) at Morgah, Rawalpindi.

A large number of Attock Group employees volunteered for this noble cause. After necessary screening by AFIT staff, 277 employees donated their blood, surpassing Punjab record of single day blood donations.