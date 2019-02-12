Arif Usmani appointed President NBP

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The Finance ministry on Tuesday has notified the appointment of Arif Usmani as President / Chief Executive Officer of state-owned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) with immediate effect.

In a letter issued today by the finance division No F-1(33) BKG (III) 2018-228 said that the post of President / CEO of NBP filled and Arif Usmani is appointed for the term of three years from the date of issuance of the letter. Earlier the federal cabinet have approved the name of Arif Usmani as the President and CEO of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Usmani has long career in banking industry. He served at Mashreq Bank and his previous experience includes stints as global head of wholesale banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, managing director and country officer of Citibank NA Pakistan.

