Arif Khawar departs to US for training

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Arif Khawer Butt, the First District Vice Governor Lions Club International Zone 305, on Sunday departed for United States (US) in order to attend a training session.

Arif, a prominent local philanthropist and social worker, would take part in four day training session in Lions Club International Head Quarters in Chicago for vice district governor lions club.

It is worth mentioning here that former federal minister and ex-senator Nelofar Bakhtiar from Islamabad and the first vice district governor lions club Ch Naddem from Karachi were also taking part in the training session.

