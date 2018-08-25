Arif Alvi seeks support of TLP for presidential election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for president’s post, Arif Alvi, has sought support of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for upcoming presidential election.

Alvi met TLP leaders in Karachi’s Rizvia House. He was accompanied by party MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad and Jamal Siddiqui among others.

TLP leaders said that the basic mission of their movement is safeguarding namoos-i-risalat .

They have urged the federal government of reviewing the country’s diplomatic relations with Holland.

Alvi termed blasphemous caricatures a declaration of war with the Muslim world. He maintained that strict stance should be adopted against people behind such heinous act.

He promised to present TLP’s standpoint before his party.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has earlier announced to support the ruling party in the presidential election.

Talking to media along with PTI’s nominee for presidential election, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Arif Alvi doesn’t have to ask for vote as the two parties will work together.

He said that the MQM-P had voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan and will vote for PTI’s nominee for presidential polls Arif Alvi—NNI

