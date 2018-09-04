Arif Alvi elected President

Alvi receives 353 electoral votes, Fazl 184 and Aitzaz 123; New president to take oath of office on Sept 9 \

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Dr Arifur Rehman Alvi was elected the 13th President of Pakistan on Tuesday, according to results provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Alvi, who is now set to succeed the outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain, edged out PML-N backed chief of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Fazlur Rehman and senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan in the presidential race by garnering more votes than both his rivals combined.

The ECP, in a press release, said that a total of 1,110 voters participated in the presidential polls held simultaneously at the Parliament House and the four provincial assembles. Of the total votes cast, 27 votes were declared invalid.

After the total valid votes were treated according to the provision of paragraph 18 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, Alvi secured 353 votes, Fazlur Rehman bagged 185, while Ahsan’s tally stood at 124.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the trio or their agents to the ECP Secretariat today to witness the tabulation process, after which the official result will be announced and the winner notified. Of the 430 votes cast in the National Assembly and Senate, PTI’s Alvi received 212 votes, JUI-F’s Rehman bagged 131 and PPP’s Ahsan garnered 81; six votes were rejected.

Of the 61 Balochistan Assembly members, 60 cast their votes, with former CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri the sole absentee. According to provisional results, PTI’s Alvi secured 45 votes, while 15 lawmakers voted for Rehman. PPP’s Ahsan failed to receive any vote.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP’s Ahsan garnered 100 votes, Dr Alvi bagged 56, whereas just a solitary vote was cast in the favour of JUI’s Fazlur Rehman; one vote was wasted.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Alvi received 78 of the total 109 votes, while Rehman and Ahsan had 26 and five votes respectively to their names.

In Punjab Assembly, Dr Alvi secured 186 votes, whereas Fazlur Rehman and Ahsan received 141 and six votes respectively; 18 votes were rejected.

The unusually high number of rejected votes in the Punjab Assembly could be attributed to last week’s murmurs that a group within the PML-N was unhappy over the party’s decision to nominate Fazlur Rehman, and even termed him a “bad choice”.

“I am grateful to God that the PTI-nominated candidate has been successful in the presidential race today,” Alvi said in his victory speech. “I am also thankful to Imran Khan for nominating me for such a big responsibility.”

In his impending five-year term, Alvi said he hopes that the “fortunes of the poor” take a turn for the better, and that they get “food, shelter and clothing”.

Alvi said that “from today I am not just a president that was nominated by the PTI but I am the president of the entire nation and all parties”.

“Each party has an equal right on me,” he added.

A joint sitting of the Senate and the newly elected national and provincial assemblies, together known as the electoral college of Pakistan, was called to elect the country’s 13th president.

The voting started at around 10am and ended at 4pm. The NA and Senate members voted inside the National Assembly hall, whereas the MPAs did the same in their respective provincial assemblies.

With an hour left in the 4pm voting deadline, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament House and cast his vote.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had barred the members from carrying mobile phones with them at the time of voting. Personnel of Rangers and FC were deployed around the Parliament House and the buildings of the provincial assemblies, which were declared as polling stations.

With the Constitution requiring the presidential election to be held at least a month prior to the outgoing president’s final day in the office, the exercise that took place on Tuesday should have instead been held by August 9, as incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain’s term will expire on September 9.

However, since the electoral college was not complete by the Constitutionally set deadline, the presidential election was subjected to delay. The newly elected president will take oath of the office on September 9 after the expiry of the five-year term of incumbent president Hussain.

While arriving at the parliament for the election, Dr Alvi told reporters that members of all political parties should “vote for the best candidate according to their conscience”.

He said he expects to win a “clear majority” from all legislatures. PPP’s Ahsan, who spoke to media representatives after visiting the parliament, said votes were being cast efficiently and the process was properly moving forward.

He said the matter of significance was not who from among the three candidates is elected president, but that a new head of state is going to be elected “through the democratic process”. Ahsan said he had no complaints about the election process and that he would congratulate whoever emerges as the winner.

