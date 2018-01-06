Arif Ahmed Khan appointed Secretary Finance

ISLAMABAD : Government has appointed Arif Ahmed Khan as secretary of Ministry of Finance.

Khan was presently serving as secretary of economic affairs division and has also served as secretary interior ministry.

The post had fallen vacant after the previous secretary Shahid Mehmood retired from the post. However, reports emerged that Mehmood will be appointed as an adviser to the finance minister.

In the giving challenging economic situation, there is completely a new team in the Finance Ministry. On December 26, last year, Member National Assembly Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan took oath as Minister of State of Finance, in a ceremony held in the federal capital. Mr Miftah Ismail has also been appointed as Advisor to the Prime minister on Finance.

Orignally published by INP