Arif Abbasi takes charge as RAD Chairman

RAWALPINDI : Former member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, has taken the charge as Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He has maiden address to RDA employees, vowed to execute Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision and serve the people by empowering organization.

He said all available resources will be used to make sure the provision of basic facilities to the public.

The RDA Chairman said issues will be addressed after conducting the accountability in the department, the people can be aided if the officers perform their duties honestly.

He added that immediate measures will be taken according to the rules and regulation to complete the ongoing projects.

RAWALPINDI, Oct 06 (INP): Former member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, has taken the charge as Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

He has maiden address to RDA employees, vowed to execute Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision and serve the people by empowering organization.

He said all available resources will be used to make sure the provision of basic facilities to the public.

The RDA Chairman said issues will be addressed after conducting the accountability in the department, the people can be aided if the officers perform their duties honestly.

He added that immediate measures will be taken according to the rules and regulation to complete the ongoing projects.

Share on: WhatsApp