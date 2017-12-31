Ariel Bundled Cables installed in Pakistan Railway Cooperative Housing Society

Staff Reporter

K-Electric has completed the installation of Ariel Bundled Cables in Railway Corporative Housing Society. The area residents provided complete support to K-Electric during the project and deemed it a positive initiative for the area. The area was energized recently in a ceremony attended by KE management and organized representative of Railway Corporative Housing Society. After the installation of the new meters, this theft free community will enjoy reliable power supply. Moreover, the deployment of Ariel Bundled Cables which eliminates Kunda will also ensure a decrease in tripping and voltage fluctuation.