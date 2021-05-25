Arid Varsity become member of SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has officially become a member of Agricultural Associated Universities Alliance (AAUA) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),partner states.

Alliance of Agricultural Associated Universities of SCO states was initiated during an online meeting that was attended by Heads of Agricultural Universities of SCO member states.

While addressing the forum, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman highlighted issues of Potohar/Arid region and scope of this Alliance for this region.