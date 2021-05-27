Ariana Grande shares her wedding pictures

Ariana Grande recently married her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony, and she has now released her wedding photos, which we have all been waiting for.

The location seems to be as low-key as the wedding, which was attended by barely 20 people. Her house was properly set for the kind of celebration she intended, with candles, flowers, and discreet décor.

Ariana Grande looked stunning at her wedding. Grande went for an understated and carefree look that absolutely fit her. Her outfit, according to Vogue, was a Vera Wang creation that took a long time to complete.

Wang allegedly informed Ariana Grande at a previous Met Gala that she’d design her wedding gown, and when the time came, we’re guessing Grande took the initiative. The front of the white dress is sober, with a slight but obvious shimmer, while the rear is low.

Her hair was twisted into her typical ponytail with a white bow on top, and she wore a modest veil on her head.

Fans and followers have gone in a frenzy and both the singer and congratulations have been pouring in. On social media, the ‘7 Rings’ singer and her new spouse have been showered with love and blessings.

