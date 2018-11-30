Arguments over summoning foreign witness complete

Imran Farooq murder case

The prosecution and Defense Counsels on Friday completed the arguments over summoning all foreign witnesses in a case, pertaining to the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq which was being prosecuted at an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

In previous hearing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had pleaded the ATC for summoning all the foreign witnesses of the case. ATC on Friday resumed the hearing and summoned for prosecution witnesses for the next date of hearing.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand has fixed the next date of hearing as December 13 for finalizing the arguments after which the foreign witnesses would be summoned for expediting the trial.

Three accused Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali had been indicted in the case while four others were declared proclaimed offenders.

Two of the suspects, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali have already recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, alleging that the slain MQM leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”.

Shamim confessed that Farooq’s murder was allegedly a ‘birthday gift’ for the MQM founder, while Syed Mohsin stated that he took part in the crime because he was promised a position in the MQM’s London Secretariat.—APP

