Arguments concluded in SHC against sentence in FCS reference

The lawyers concluded arguments over appeals in Sindh High Court against jail sentences to Nisar Morai and others in Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) illegal recruitment case on Tuesday.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro reserved its decision on appeals filed by former Chairman of the FCS Nisar Morai and others challenging the jail sentence awarded by an accountability court in the illegal recruitment case.

Accountability court had awarded overall 11-year jail term to Nisar Morai in the FCS reference. He was handed four years jail term for illegal recruitment and seven years’ sentence for misuse of authority.

Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, Wali Muhammad and Shaukat Hussain were co-accused in the case. The court had also handed seven years jail sentence to Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, Wali Muhammad and Shaukat Hussain each.

In its verdict the court had observed that Nisar Morai made 143 illegal recruitment and regularized jobs of 20 people during his tenure and the charge of illegal recruitment against him has been proved.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference in January 2018, accusing then FCS chief Morai and others of misusing their authority, embezzling funds, making illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15.

According to the reference, the defendants caused losses to the tune of Rs 343 million to the national exchequer.