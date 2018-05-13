Argentine envoy shows interest in manufacturing, production of sports goods

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Ambassador of Argentine in Pakistan, Ivan Ivanissevich recently visited several leading industrial units during the second day of his visit here.

He showed keen interest in manufacturing and production processes of sports goods and surgical instruments. He also hailed the craftsmanship of the Sialkot based artisans there.

During his visit to several industrial units, the ambassador said that the Pakistani businessmen would be most welcomed in Argentine.

He said the Sialkot exporters had great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Argentine and EU countries through Argentine as well by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products. Talking to industrialists and exporters, the ambassador said that Argentine wanted to establish strong mutual trade ties with Pakistan. The envoy added that Argentine was much keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan.

The envoy assured of making all out sincere efforts from Argentine to increase the mutual trade volume, saying that Pakistan business community should ensure maximum exports to Argentine and other European Union Countries through Argentine by taking the full advantages of GSP Plus status to Pakistan.

Earlier, while addressing a meeting of exporters held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, Argentine Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich also stressed the need for making efforts to establish strong trade relations between Pakistan and Argentine.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik presided over the meeting. Meanwhile, addressing another meeting held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), the ambassador assured Sialkot exporters their easy access to Argentine trade markets.

On this occasion, Chairman PSGMEA Husnain Iftikhar Cheema stressed the need for making effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Argentine.