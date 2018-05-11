Argentine celebrates National Day, takes pride in democracy, diversity, development

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich of Argentine and Madame Ana Helena Walberg hosted a warm reception here to mark Argentine national day celebrations. As is customary, the reception began with the playing of national anthems of the host country and Pakistan. The gusts profusely applauded as the national anthems concluded. The two anthems were distinct in their own way and that greatly impressed the audience.

Addressing the reception the ambassador of Argentine gave a brief review of his country’s history, culture and demography. The country has a long history of civilization. Argentina’s location, its large size and its historic background accords it importance of sorts in the Latin American continent. Argentine is second largest country of the region and excepting Brazil is surrounded by small states.

Argentine serves as role model for large countries of other regions as to how smaller countries should be benevolently treated by their neighbour larger states.

The ambassador said though the majority of his country’s people professed one religion there are quite some people who follow various other faiths. Diversity of religions does not divide the Argentinian people, it rather brings colour to their life. The topography of the country also reflects wonderful national diversity, making Argentine one of the most attractive destination for the tourists. A documentary film screened at the reception highlighted geographical diversity of argentine.

The ambassador touched on tradition of cooperation between Pakistan and his country. He believed there was scope to further expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Argentina Minister for federal education and professional training Eng. Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan and Argentina are friends and they are cooperating with each other in agriculture, technical fields and pharma industry.

The Plaza de Pakistan’s is a landmark in Buenos Aires commemorating Argentine-Pakistan friendship. It is located in the heart of Parque Tres de Febrero in the neighborhood of Palermo. It was redesigned in 2012 and inaugurated on July 27, 2012 by Ambassador Naela Chohan of Pakistan and Minister Diego Santilli of Federal Capital Buenos Aires, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. On that occasion a plaque with an engraved verse by Allama Iqbal was unveiled. His verse emphasises the importance of love for humanity.

Pakistan and Argentina formally established relations in October, 1951. The first significant agreement was signed in May 1983. Since then, high level visits have taken place in both countries and relations seem to have grown gradually into the cordial relationship seen today; with agreements, in principle at least, to continue discussions in fields of mutual interest such as their respective economic and political systems.

A formal agreement on bilateral trade and cooperation was signed between Argentina and Pakistan on 19 July 2002, giving their relationship “most favourable nation” status, in accordance with World Trade Organisation regulations.

The two countries have well established trade links, they maintain a “Joint Economic Committee” and the Pak-Argentina Business Council, in order to expedite further growth in their relationship. The two countries are currently most concerned with agricultural development schemes, particularly in the areas of livestock disease control, as well as political and diplomatic issues of mutual interest.

Argentine companies have expressed their interest in the exploration and development of gas fields in the Pakistani provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.