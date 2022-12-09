Argentina and the Netherlands will collide in the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup to determine the challengers to either Brazil or Croatia.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the seismic clash.

Time and Location of Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal:

The game will take place at Lusail Stadium at 00:00 (12:00 AM PKT) tonight.

Argentina’s road to the quarterfinals:

The South American side’s World Cup journey began with a stunning upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia before they recovered in time in Group C with convincing wins over Mexico and Poland.

In the round of 16, Argentina stuttered again but managed to eke out a 2-1 win over Australia to continue their journey.

Netherlands’ road to the quarterfinals:

The Dutch, have had a much more straightforward run compared to their opponents.

An opening 2-0 win over Senegal gave them confidence before a 1-1 draw against Ecuador and a comfortable 2-0 win over Qatar sealed their progress from Group A.

They turned up the style in their round of 16 clash against the USA, easily outclassing them 3-1.

Insights:

Argentina defeated the Netherlands in the 2014 World Cup semifinal on penalties the last time these two sides met before midnight’s quarterfinal.

However, the Netherlands have lost just one of their previous nine meetings against Argentina.

Each of Argentina’s last 9 knockout losses in a World Cup has come against a European side.

With the South American’s not looking at their best, as evidenced by their opening loss, it may be a perfect time for the Oranje to secure a famous win.

Standing in their way, however, is arguably the best player the game has ever seen Lionel Messi.

With a surfeit of attacking options on their team including Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Papu Gomes and a returning Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria also in conversation, Argentina can continue dreaming of sending Messi off with a World Cup win.