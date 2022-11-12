Argentina has decided to include Paulo Dybala in its squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite the forward not having fully recovered from his injury.

Dybala has not played for his club Roma since early October after sustaining a muscle injury but forms an essential part of Lionel Scaloni’s side who are already without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Lionel Messi will once again lead the side in what will be his fifth appearance at the showpiece event accompanied by veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America title last year.

The Qatar World Cup is expected to be Messi’s last appearance at the global event as he will be 39 by the time the next one arrives.

Argentina World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Argentina in Group C will face Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico in their group.

Brazil, Japan, France, Belgium, Germany, England Portugal, Spain and Senegal have announced their teams as well.